Euro zone business activity shrinks once more as Covid second wave surges

A worker at a Paris bar sweeps up after closing early to comply with new Covid-19 restrictions.

LONDON — Economic activity in the euro zone shrunk in October as coronavirus restrictions returned to the region, preliminary data showed on Friday.

The flash euro zone PMI composite output index, which looks at activity in both manufacturing and services sectors, dropped to a four-month low in October to 49.4, versus 50.4 in September. A reading below 50 represents a contraction in activity.

The latest figures showed that manufacturing has remained somewhat resilient over the last month, but activity in services has fallen to a five-month low.

"The euro zone is at increased risk of falling into a double-dip downturn as a second wave of virus infections led to a renewed fall in business activity in October," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement.

He added that the data "revealed a tale of two economies, with manufacturers enjoying the fastest growth since early-2018 ... but intensifying Covid-19 restrictions took an increasing toll on the services sector."