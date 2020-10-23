Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Virgin Galactic, Intel, Pfizer, Tesla & more

RBC upgraded PulteGroup to outperform from sector perform.
Oppenheimer initiated Shake Shack as outperform.
DA Davidson upgraded Mattel to buy from neutral.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $360 from $333.
Bank of America downgraded Intel to underperform from neutral.
Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly to underweight from neutral.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix to equal weight from overweight.
Truist initiated AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Merck as buy.
RBC upgraded Whirlpool to sector perform from underperform.
Goldman Sachs initiated Virgin Galactic as neutral.
Oppenheimer downgraded Best Buy to perform from outperform.
Argus downgraded Phillip Morris to hold from buy.
