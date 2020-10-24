Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Health and Science

Universal mask wearing could save almost 130,000 lives from coronavirus, epidemiologist says

Emily DeCiccio@EmilyDeCiccio
Key Points
  • University of Washington professor Dr. Ali Mokdad is advising people across the U.S. "to be very careful" and "change our behaviors" as winter approaches.
  • Mokdad's research estimates America could see more than 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 by the end of February if states ease more coronavirus restrictions.
  • Nearly 130,000 lives could be saved if 95% of the population wears masks, he said.
VIDEO3:0303:03
'Wear your masks, watch your distance, wash your hands': Dr. Ali Mokdad on combatting Covid-19
The News with Shepard Smith

Epidemiologist Dr. Ali Mokdad is advising people across the U.S. "to be very careful" and "to change our behaviors" as the nation heads toward winter, the worst season for viral transmission.

Mokdad's research estimates America could see more than 500,000 total deaths from Covid-19 by the end of February, more than double the current toll, if states continue to ease coronavirus restrictions.

However, the research estimates that nearly 130,000 lives could be saved if 95% of the population wears masks. Mokdad's study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

"We want to give a chance for public health and for people to help each other by wearing a mask in order to not overwhelm our hospitals and ICUs," Mokdad told "The News with Shepard Smith" on Friday. Mokdad teaches at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

The U.S. reported a record number of more than 83,700 new daily Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The previous all-time high of roughly 77,300 new infections happened on July 16. The U.S. has reported more than 8.5 million total coronavirus cases and over 224,000 deaths.

"Looking at the relationship of the variables such as masks, mobility, and testing — and knowing what we've seen in the Southern Hemisphere, that the cases increased in winter even with all the measures they put in place — Covid-19 is seasonal," said Mokdad. "Unfortunately in December and January, we'll see a rise in cases and then deaths."

However, Mokdad said making lifestyle changes can mitigate the spread.