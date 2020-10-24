Trump votes early in Florida as 2020 campaign enters final days

President Donald Trump leaves the polling station after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library, during early voting for the November 3 election, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump cast his early ballot in West Palm Beach, Florida Saturday morning, as the 2020 presidential campaign enters its final week with tens of millions of Americans having already voted.

Trump exited the voting area at the West Palm Library while wearing a mask.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he told reporters. The president then repeated his unsubstantiated claim that in-person voting is more secure than mail-in voting.

With just about 10 days until the Nov. 3 election, more than 56 million Americans have cast their votes early, about 38.6 million by mail and around 17.5 million in person, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Voter turnout is already at 40.6% of the 2016 election.

Many states have expanded mail-in voting this year as a health precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump's repeated attacks on mail-in voting may be influencing behavior among his supporters.



Not every state reports party registration data, but numbers show that Democrats have favored vote-by-mail, while Republicans are making up ground at in-person polls now that early voting is underway.

Republicans represent 39.8% of in-person early votes so far, while Democrats represent 37.9%, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Democrats represent 45.8% of mail-in ballots, while Republicans make up 37.3%.