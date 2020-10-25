Need help with financial planning? Look on social media

filadendron

There's also the opportunity to see how advisors communicate, especially as more branch out into video, according to Advisor Council member Winnie Sun, director and founding partner of Sun Group Wealth Partners in Irvine, California. In addition to posting videos on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter, YouTube is becoming an increasingly popular social media site, especially for younger clients, she said. Make sure you do a background check While there are many places on social media to learn about financial planning and connect with experts, people should be careful on the internet — not everyone that has a finance-related account is an expert with consumers' best interests at heart. "The last thing in the world you want to happen here is you think you're reading something that's valid or sounds smart, and it's – you know – completely wrong," said Boneparth, adding that anyone giving investment advice or soliciting clients online is a red flag.

To steer clear of shady figures, you have to do your due diligence, said Sun. Financial advisors can't publish endorsements from clients, so it's unlikely that you'll find reviews online, she said. To see what kind of licenses or credentials someone has, Sun recommends using FINRA's BrokerCheck, an online tool that details the experience of advisors, brokers and firms. Some of the top credentials to look for are CFPs, registered investment advisors and certified public accountants, according to Curtis, who has been connecting with clients on social media for more than a decade. If someone you'd like to work with is an RIA, you can also look up their firm's Form ADV, a document they must submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and state securities authorities detailing their business.

