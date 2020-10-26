Skip Navigation
Evercore ISI adds Apple to 'tactical outperform' list as Wall Street gets bullish ahead of earnings

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
A customer exits after picking up Apple's new 5G iPhone 12 that went on sale, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, October 23, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Apple reports earnings on Thursday and Wall Street is bullish on the stock despite uncertainty about sales guidance due to the delayed iPhone event.