Here are the new income tax brackets for 2021

We still have two months left in 2020, but the IRS has already released a breakdown of next year's marginal income tax rates.

Each year, the taxman updates its individual income tax brackets to reflect inflation. There are seven brackets: 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

These brackets are marginal, which means that different portions of your income — up to a specified dollar amount — will be taxed at a different rate.

These rates are in effect for 2021 and will affect the returns you file for that year in 2022. Click here for 2020's tax brackets.

For 2021, the top tax rate of 37% will apply to individual taxpayers with income over $523,600 ($628,300 for married filing jointly).

Meanwhile, single filers with income over $209,425 ($418,850 for married filing jointly), will fall into the 35% bracket.