Morgan Stanley says it's time to go 'all-in' on emerging market currencies

A men waits for a transmilenio bus using a Colombian soceer team t-shirt during the sectorized lockdowns, on August 21, 2020, in Bogota, Colombia.

LONDON — It is time for investors to position for a year-end rally in emerging market currencies and sovereign credit, Morgan Stanley analysts have said, citing less time for surprises ahead of the U.S. presidential election and supportive seasonal factors.

It comes with little over a week before the U.S. vote, with some market participants increasingly pricing in the prospect of a Democratic president.

President Donald Trump is seen trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in nationwide polling trackers, including in swing states, as both candidates prepare for the final week of campaigning before the Nov. 3 vote.

"The market appears to be underpricing the possibility of a Blue sweep," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a research note on Friday, referring to the possibility that the Democratic Party wins the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

"With limited time left and many votes already cast, we think the opportunity for the polls or events to meaningfully shift the narrative is limited," the analysts, led by James Lord, said.

"We stress that, while the outcome of the election of course remains uncertain, for those who wish to position for a Democratic win, risk/reward for EM looks compelling especially in the case of a united government, which could result in sizeable stimulus and a more consistent set of economic policies."

The Wall Street bank said it liked Brazil's real, Mexico's peso and Colombia's peso, and had entered long positions in South Africa's rand and Russia's rouble.

In credit, Morgan Stanley said it had boosted exposure to South Africa, Brazil, Egypt, Ghana, Ukraine and Mexico's Pemex.