Stealth consumer stocks: These shares have rocketed off the March lows

It's not just e-commerce stocks that have boosted the consumer discretionary space since the March lows.

Several stealth plays have soared. Stocks such as Whirlpool, auto parts retailer LKQ Corp., wholesale pool supplies and construction company Pool Corp., and home and farm retailer Tractor Supply have surged at least 100% off of March lows.

Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, told CNBC on Friday that the outperformance of some of these under-the-radar stocks comes back to how the last year has influenced consumer choices.

"We've got the pandemic that has obviously been leading to people making some different choices in terms of where they live. So they're moving out of the city, they're moving into homes, they're making a lot of changes, so you're seeing anything sort of housing-related doing well and picking up in terms of performance and then couple that together with low interest rates," Johnson said on "Trading Nation."

However, he warned, not all those outperformers will continue to rally.

"If you take a look first at a company like Tractor Supply … this is a stock that looks like it's sort of making a bit of a double top in here, and any sort of break below $136 we've got to be a little bit more cautious on and perhaps look to be taking some money off the table on that," said Johnson.