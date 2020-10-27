Alphabet, Facebook and other tech giants could benefit from surprise ad rebound in Q3, analysts predict

A surprisingly fast recovery for the advertising market could help tech company earnings later this week.

Analysts expect Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon, all of which have major advertising businesses, to show the re-acceleration of digital advertising spending after a major slowdown earlier this year due to the pandemic. But each company's results will also depend on how exposed they are to sectors that are still suffering, like travel.

All four companies will report earnings Thursday after market close.

Analysts appear optimistic about an advertising recovery. Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note Sunday that they came into earnings season positive about the online ad market recovery, but grew more optimistic following Snap's blowout ad revenue beat and better-than-expected ad results from Verizon subsidiary AOL, Sirius-owned Pandora, and Interpublic Group.

"It looks increasingly possible the ad markets are recovering faster than expected," said Morgan Stanley, noting that Snap, AOL and Pandora are all "roughly back to [year-over-year] ad revenue growth rates close to January/February."

They added that if growth rates are back to pre-Covid levels, it would likely lead to a 2 to 12% upside to its above-Street estimates for Google, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest. Amazon's advertising business could also accelerate.

Morgan Stanley did caution that e-commerce customer acquisition costs may also be on the rise, and said a faster ad recovery could mean weaker-than-expected "flow through" in the fourth quarter and first half of 2021 if it becomes more expensive to win and keep buyers.

Loop Capital analysts said last week a quarterly survey of brand advertisers and ad agencies showed third-quarter growth in the 10 to 20% range, with an expected 15 to 20% growth in the fourth quarter.

Here's what else analysts are saying about the ad rebound ahead of big tech earnings.