European markets set for mixed open after sell-off, with virus surge in focus

LONDON — European stocks are set for a mixed open Tuesday following from the previous session's sell-off, as investors continue to monitor the rapid spread of coronavirus across the continent.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 10 points higher at 5,802, Germany's DAX is expected to climb by around 61 points to 12,238 and France's CAC 40 is set to edge 3 points lower to 4,813, according to IG data.

Markets plunged 1.8% on Monday as soaring global coronavirus cases, including in major European countries, and further delays to a potential U.S. stimulus bill hammered sentiment. The European tech sector plummeted 7.4% after Germany's SAP abandoned its medium-term profitability targets and warned that its business would take longer than expected to recover from the pandemic.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were lower overnight following Monday's tumble on Wall Street, but Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC gained substantially after the banking giant beat third-quarter profit expectations. U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open later on Tuesday.

Stateside, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reiterated hopes that a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a new coronavirus relief bill is still possible before next Tuesday's presidential election, but key differences remain and slow progress has put markets on edge.

New record rises in daily Covid-19 cases have been seen in the U.S., Russia and France in recent days, while the U.K. is set to extend its highest category alert to more cities and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned colleagues that Germany is on the verge of losing control of the virus, according to The Guardian.

There has, however, been some promising news on the vaccine front. British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Monday said its potential Covid-19 vaccine has produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults.

The U.K. has warned that time is running out as the European Union's top negotiator Michel Barnier travels to London to continue Brexit talks, with the two sides differing strongly on key issues in their bid to secure a new trading arrangement by year-end.

Corporate earnings remain on the agenda Tuesday, with BP, Santander, Bankia and Novartis among those reporting before the opening bell.