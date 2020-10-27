Facebook’s former head of global HR worries graduates could miss out due to the coronavirus

LONDON — Graduates are likely to find the workplace "much more challenging" in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the former vice president of global human resources at Facebook, who said companies are finding it harder to offer them a satisfactory experience.

Fiona Mullan, who spent almost six years at Facebook, said she is particularly concerned that graduates won't be able to form the same kinds of relationships with their colleagues that they normally would when they enter the world of work.

"We made some of our best friends in that first job," Mullan told CNBC via Zoom last week. "We did that because we went on holiday together or we went on boozy nights together or … we learned together. That cohort experience for graduates is going to be much more challenging."

Mullan, who is now chief people officer at cellphone top-up company Ding, said she's interested to see whether the pandemic ends up diluting company cultures or whether there's a difference in job satisfaction levels between employees who joined pre-Covid and post-Covid. "How will it be for people who have never been inside an office or met a physical person of the company that they're going to work for?"

While some industries such as travel and retail have been decimated by the pandemic, tech on the whole has continued to grow, albeit slightly slower than before, said Mullan.

"The tech industry will be better positioned to continue to invest in graduate hiring than other industries," Mullan said. However, she highlighted that there likely will be fewer graduate roles available at tech companies this year as a result of the virus.