HSBC is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings today. Here's what to expect

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a logo displayed at a HSBC bank branch in the central district of Hong Kong.

SINGAPORE — HSBC, Europe's largest bank by assets, is expected to report another hit to earnings as it attempts to recover from the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

The London-headquartered bank is scheduled to release its financial report card for the July-to-September quarter on Tuesday at 12 p.m. HK/SIN.

HSBC's reported pre-tax profit is forecast to come in at around $2.07 billion in the third quarter, according to analyst estimates compiled by the bank. That's about 57.2% lower than the $4.84 billion in profits that the bank recorded a year ago.

Provisions for expected credit losses at the bank are forecast to increase by $2.02 billion in the quarter, the estimates showed.