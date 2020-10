A driver for an independent contractor wears a protective mask while operating a delivery truck to delivery N95 respirator masks outside a United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ground sorting facility in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The ability to raise prices while cuttings costs should continue to drive UPS' stock higher, UBS said in a note to clients Tuesday.

The investment firm raised its rating on the parcel carrier stock to buy from neutral, saying that its price increases for customers could be twice as high as normal in 2021.