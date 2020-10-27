U.S. Treasury yields move lower as investors monitor economic data, auctions

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Tuesday morning, as investors closely monitored a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions.

At around 5:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 0.7994%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 1.5923%. Yields move inversely to prices.

It comes at a time when market participants are increasingly concerned about the economic impact of an upsurge in coronavirus cases. A wave of new Covid-19 infections around the world has prompted some countries to impose fresh restrictions as winter looms.

To date, more than 43.5 million people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with 1.16 million related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On the data front, durable goods orders for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for August due to be released at 9:00 a.m.

Consumer confidence for October, the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey for October and third-quarter housing vacancies are all scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m., with Dallas Fed services to follow slightly later in the session.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $30 billion of 119-day bills, $30 billion of 42-day bills, and $54 billion of 2-year notes on Tuesday.