Asia will be 'resilient' in a coronavirus second wave. Here's how to invest, says Credit Suisse

As parts of the world brace for a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the economic impact on Asia will likely be "limited" as the region will remain resilient, according to a Credit Suisse strategist.

"I think clearly Asia is going to be resilient in the face of a second wave in developed markets in the West," said Dan Fineman, co-head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific at the Swiss bank.

The U.S. is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases again in recent days, while some countries in Europe are also seeing another sharp spike.

"We need to look at the shift in consumption patterns that has occurred in the West since the Covid pandemic began. Although services spending has cratered in a number of countries as the pandemic hit, we've seen a shift of consumption patterns away from services towards goods — and that has enabled Asian exports to improve in recent months," he said.

"As long as that shift in consumption patterns in the West continues away from services towards goods, actually the damage to Asia from a second wave in the West might be quite limited," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.