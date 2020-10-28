Facebook, Google and Twitter CEOs set to defend their legal shield to Congress

The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter return (virtually) to Congress today to defend their legal liability shield to lawmakers keen to weaken it.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The executives will face lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee. Members unanimously supported the hearing after its scope was expanded to include discussions of digital privacy and tech's impact on local media. Republicans and Democrats on the committee remain divided over how to tackle these issues, but their shared concern leaves an open path for reform to come down the road.

"There is more common ground than people realize," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., told CNBC Tuesday of Republicans' and Democrats' approach to reforming the legal shield known as Section 230. He said there could be more "opportunity for bipartisan consensus" after the election.

Section 230 protects tech platforms from liability for their users' posts but also allows them to moderate content they consider "objectionable." Republicans have complained that the legal shield allows tech companies to get away with removing messages they disagree with, particularly those from conservatives. Tech companies have repeatedly denied claims that their moderation practices are based in biased policies or algorithms.

Democrats, on the other hand, fear that tech platforms have not done enough to police their platforms and that Section 230 allows them to get away with not taking appropriate action. Blumenthal said he's particularly concerned about disinformation on the platforms that could discourage potential voters from turning out or mislead voters about the election outcome.

In an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Wednesday, Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said Section 230 "frankly is probably ripe for reform."