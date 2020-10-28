Op-ed: Investors need to know exactly what being a ‘fiduciary’ advisor means

Nearly anyone can hang out a shingle and just call themselves a financial advisor.

To be sure, the terminology in the financial services industry can be very confusing to investors. There are advisors, brokers, broker-dealers, certified financial planners, chartered financial analysts and certified investment management analysts, investment advisors, and wealth managers, to name a few.

Making that call and choosing what type of advisor you need or want to manage your finances is a big decision. And it really is a "buyer beware" situation when a person is looking for an advisor, according to Kevin Keller, CEO of the CFP Board, which sets and enforces certified financial planners' standards.

However, the most important factor when choosing a financial advisor is that they be a fiduciary. A fiduciary has a legal duty to act in a client's best interest. It's also important to know that many advisors are not fiduciaries.

More from Advisor Insight:

Advisors help ensure fear of outliving money won't be reality

When hiding things from your advisor is a bad idea

Here are 8 costly retirement mistakes you should avoid

The financial advisor who is a fiduciary owes the client a duty of loyalty, which means they must act in the best interest of the client. If a conflict of interest exists, the advisor must make full and fair disclosure of all material facts so the client can make an informed decision whether to proceed with a transaction.

Here are the five core principles of the fiduciary standard are:

Put the client's best interests first. Act with prudence; that is, with the skill, care, diligence and good judgment of a professional. Do not mislead clients; provide conspicuous, full and fair disclosure of all important facts. Avoid conflicts of interest. Fully disclose and fairly manage, in the client's favor, unavoidable conflicts.

Those not working to the fiduciary standard are held only to a suitability standard, meaning their advice must be suitable for you. While these terms seem relatively similar, there is a reason that fiduciary duty and suitability standards are at opposite ends of the dictionary.

A fiduciary financial advisor must put your interests ahead of their own, and these individuals are typically fee-only, independent financial planners. The suitability standard most often applies to broker-dealers and commission-based advisors.

Suitability means that the investments the investment advisor recommends only have to be suitable, and not necessarily consistent, with the client's objectives and profile. These advisors can still recommend their company's proprietary products even if they are inferior to alternate investment options.