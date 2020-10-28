Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Ford, eBay & more

Here are the stocks making headlines in extended trading:

Pinterest — The social media stock soared 30% after reporting 49% revenue growth in the third quarter. The company reported 13 cents adjusted earnings per share and $443 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 3 cents in earnings per share and $383.5 million of revenue. Facebook and Twitter were also moving higher after Pinterest's results.

Ford — Shares of the legacy automaker rose 5% after the company beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for its third quarter. The company reported 65 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $34.71 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv projected 19 cents per share and $33.51billion or revenue.

ServiceNow — The enterprise software stock rose 2% after ServiceNow beat third-quarter earnings expectations. The company reported $1.21 in adjusted earnings per share on $1.15 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for $1.03 in earnings per share and $1.11 billion in revenue. ServiceNow also raised its full-year guidance for several categories.

Etsy — Shares of the e-commerce company climbed more than 1% in extended trading as Etsy beat analyst expectations for the third quarter. The company's adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share were 10 cents ahead of estimates, while revenue of $451 million beat the Wall Street projection of $413 million, according to Refinitiv.

Gilead Sciences — The biotech stock fell 1% in after-hours trading after full-year earnings guidance missed estimates. The company did report better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its third quarter. Gilead said that its coronavirus treatment remdesivir generated $873 million in revenue during the quarter.

Ebay — The e-commerce stock slipped 4% despite beating Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for its third-quarter results. The company reported adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share compared with 77 cents expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. On the revenue front, eBay reported $2.61 billion versus $2.48 billion expected. The company reported 183 million active buyers during the quarter, about 3 million below projections.

Visa — Shares of the payments company rose about 1% after Visa reported higher-than-expected revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter. The company's $5.1 billion in revenue was $100 million more than what Wall Street analysts anticipated, according to Refinitiv.