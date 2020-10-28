Supreme Court won't fast track GOP challenge to Pennsylvania ballot deadline

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wait to vote in the primary election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 2, 2020.

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it will not grant a request from Republicans in Pennsylvania to hear a challenge to an extended deadline for counting absentee ballots on an expedited schedule.

The court announced its decision in an unsigned order, as is typical for emergency cases. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn in earlier this week, did not participate.

Three of the court's conservatives, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, said in a statement that the court's handling of the matter "needlessly created conditions that could lead to serious post-election problems."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.