Why having multiple jobs could cost you

Having multiple jobs is often touted as a way to get ahead. During the coronavirus pandemic, not so much. That's because laid-off workers with side gigs may receive a lot less money from unemployment benefits because government systems are not able to process different sources of income. Performer Kristin Guerin, 30, was laid off in March when the long-running show she was performing in closed. Before the crisis, Guerin made roughly 70% of her income from jobs that gave her 1099 forms, used by freelancers, independent contractors and other self-employed workers. None of that income is being counted towards her weekly state unemployment benefit from New York. Since she had worked occasional jobs that gave her a W-2 tax form, the state counts only that income for benefit purposes.

Kristin Guerin, an actor, is getting unemployment insurance benefits that replace less than 15% of her previous income because they do not count any of the work she did as a 1099 employee. Kristin Guerin

Less in unemployment seven months later The situation for mixed earners has become more dire as unemployment benefits decline. At the end of July, the additional $600 per week established by the CARES Act expired, immediately slashing income for millions of Americans. In August, President Trump's executive action extended an extra $300 per week through the Lost Wage Assistance program, but it left some mixed earners out — hundreds of thousands of people receiving less than $100 per week in state benefits didn't get the additional money. Some workers impacted by the health crisis couldn't get any unemployment insurance because they had W-2 jobs. B.A. Ciccolella, a self-employed theatrical designer and technician, tried to apply for benefits when she lost half her income due to the pandemic, she said.

B.A. Cicolella, pictured in one of her jobs as an artist liaison for the local symphony, tried to apply for unemployment benefits due to underemployment after losing half her income due to Covid-19. She was denied PUA because she had W-2 jobs. B.A. Cicolella

Ciccolella was able to keep working part-time as an administrator at an organ donation office in Norfolk, Virginia, through the pandemic, but her other sources of income — working as a production assistant at a local arts festival, a fitness instructor and other arts-based gigs — dried up. She heard that PUA was available for those who were underemployed or lost income because of the pandemic, and so decided to apply. Because she had W-2s, however, she wasn't eligible for PUA. And, because the state employment office only counted her W-2 income, the weekly benefit she could have gotten was less than what she made working only part-time, so she kept the job. The money she makes doesn't cover her rent, car payment and other expenses. She's gotten by with help from family and by picking up the few freelance jobs she's been able to find. It's been "nerve-wracking, to be honest with you," said Cicolella. "In June, I'd lost 50% of my average income for the year. "There was just nothing in sight, and still is nothing in sight." A potential fix As the pandemic continues and unemployment remains high, especially in industries such as leisure, hospitality and entertainment, people have been advocating for changes to the system to get more aid to workers. Advocacy groups such as Extend PUA have formed and helped connect unemployed workers to elected officials to tell their stories. There was a fix in place in the HEROES Act, which was passed by House Democrats this year. It is called mixed earner unemployment compensation and would give an additional $125 per week to people that had at least $5,000 of self-employment income in the most recent year of their application for benefits.

For years and years I paid into unemployment, and then to be receiving this insanely low number? It's not even livable. Kristin Guerin Actor