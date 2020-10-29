'Asia isn't just China': CEO of Australia's ANZ says more companies are looking beyond China as tensions flare

Australia's recent tensions with China have led more companies to consider diversifying to other parts of Asia – rather than just focusing on China alone, said the CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Shayne Elliott. ANZ — one of Australia's largest banks — has been talking to companies in Australia and New Zealand about opportunities in Asia, he told CNBC's Will Koulouris on Thursday. "One of our messages has been: Asia isn't just China. There's a big difference between the opportunities in Japan, or Korea, or Singapore, or the Philippines or India, and we wanted to introduce people to those," Elliott said.

Geopolitically, it's opening people's minds to be a bit more thoughtful about a diversified strategy in Asia, rather than just you know, picking one place to do business. Shayne Elliott CEO of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Tensions between China and Australia intensified in recent months, after Canberra called for a global investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. The move angered Beijing, which imposed trade curbs on Australian imports. Elliott said the recent developments have opened up people's minds to think more about their strategy in Asia. "There has been some good about the recent issues. Geopolitically, it's opening people's minds to be a bit more thoughtful about a diversified strategy in Asia, rather than just you know, picking one place to do business," he told CNBC.

