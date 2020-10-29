Doctors worry coronavirus pandemic may hit LGBTQ people harder than most

Thomi Clinton says she is exhausted.

Clinton, CEO of the Transgender Health and Wellness Center in Cathedral City, California, said she has been working 70-hour weeks providing services to the LGBTQ community, which has been hit especially hard as the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreads across the U.S.

She said she's seen a rise in transgender people seeking the center's help after they have lost their homes or jobs and have had to go back to sex work to make ends meet.

The social and economic disparities are hitting the transgender community "very hard," Clinton said in a phone interview with CNBC, adding transgender people already faced extra obstacles before the pandemic. "I've also noticed a growth in mental health issues, basically suicidal thoughts and attempt."

Doctors are concerned the pandemic, which has shuttered businesses and schools and left people without jobs, may hit the LGBTQ community harder than most others.

Public data has already shown that the Covid pandemic, which killed more than 1 million people worldwide in less than nine months, has disproportionately impacted Black, Latino and Indigenous Americans.

According to the U.S. Gay and Lesbian Medical Association, the LGBTQ community, a diverse group of people that includes a variety of socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds, tends to face higher rates of cardiovascular diseases, obesity and other health problems that research suggests can make a coronavirus infection more severe. They also experience higher rates of illicit drug use, homelessness, isolation, anxiety, depression and suicide and often face barriers to health care, medical experts say.

"All the issues that existed prior to the pandemic still exist but are even worse. They've been amplified by the pandemic," said Dr. Scott Nass, GLMA's president.

But doctors and health experts are unsure how severe the impact on the LGBTQ community is because data is so limited. Most state health officials responsible for collecting data on coronavirus cases often report information such as race, age and sex but not other details like sexual orientation and gender identity, health advocates and experts point out.

"In many places across the world and U.S., we don't have good data collection," said Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, the American Medical Association's former board chair. "Because LGBTQ people are often invisible when it comes to data collection in a variety of contexts, including health care, that has really limited our ability to get out information about what's going on."

Doctors fear the impact on LGBTQ people could be substantial when considering the social, economic and health risk factors the community already faces.