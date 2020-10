Ford Motor more than tripled Wall Street's consensus estimate and beat its own forecast for the third quarter, sending shares of the company up as much as 7% Thursday morning.

The automaker on Wednesday reported an adjusted EPS of 65 cents compared to 19 cents expected, according to Refinitiv. That was from total revenue of $37.5 billion, up $500 million from the third quarter of 2019.

Ford shares were trading at around $8 per share during midday trading, up more than 4%.