Europe News

Two dead after knife attack in Nice, France; Mayor says 'everything suggests' it was a terror attack

Katrina Bishop@KatrinaBishop
French policemen stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice on October 29, 2020.
VALERY HACHE | AFP via Getty Images

A man armed with a knife on Thursday killed two people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice, police have confirmed to NBC News. They added that the suspect had been injured by police and is now in hospital.

The city's mayor, Christian Estrosi, tweeted that "everything suggests" it was a terror attack.

The attack took place inside the city's Notre Dame church at around 9:10 a.m. local time (4:10 a.m. ET) and comes 13 days after French middle school teacher Samuel Paty was killed in Paris.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.