Sony shares pop on strong outlook. One analyst predicts it could rise another 50%

A man walks past the logo of Japans Sony displayed at the company's showroom in Tokyo on October 28, 2020. KAZUHIRO NOGI | AFP via Getty Images

SINGAPORE — Shares of Sony surged in Tokyo on Thursday, a day after the Japanese electronics giant raised its annual profit forecast. Sony shares in Japan were up 6.3% in Thursday afternoon trade even though Japan's broader index, the Nikkei 225, was lower by around 0.3% On Wednesday, Sony raised its forecast for its annual operating income by 13% to 700 billion yen (approx. $6.7 billion). It came as the firm announced a operating profit of about 317.8 billion yen (around $3.04 billion) for the three months ended Sept. 30. Jefferies Asia's Atul Goyal told CNBC on Thursday that he's "extremely bullish" on Sony. The firm owns the stock and currently has a "buy" rating on Sony, with a price target of 13,230 yen per share — more than 50% higher than where the price currently sits.

... this is one of the best companies that we have seen in our coverage. Atul Goyal Managing Director, Jefferies Asia

Sony is set to release its next generation video game console, PlayStation (PS) 5, which would come on the back of the blockbuster success of PlayStation 4. "It is looking very solid, very strong for PlayStation 5 and the whole cycle that lies ahead of us for the next 5 to 6 years," Goyal, a managing director at Jefferies Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. He highlighted Sony's claims that the company received as many preorders in 12 hours for the PS5 as it did in 12 weeks for the PS4. "You would hear shortages of PlayStation 5 because there's more demand than supply," the analyst said. It's not due to supply disruptions as "they have been able to recover from the … supply-side shortages that they were facing early on because most of the assemblies are happening in China and most of the supply chains have recovered almost entirely in China." "Demand is so strong for the product that that will keep the news flow that this product is sold out in most places for a while," Goyal added.

Coronavirus impact