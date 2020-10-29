Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Amazon & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Alphabet — Shares of Alphabet soared 10% in extended trading after the Google parent company posted quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations. The company reported earnings of $16.40 per share and $46.17 billion in revenue for the third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv projected $11.29 in earnings per share and $42.90 billion.

Twitter — Shares of Twitter dropped more than 12% after the social media company reported user growth that fell short of expectations. Twitter said its monetizable daily active users totaled 187 million, up just 1 million, compared to 195 million expected, according to FactSet. However, the company did beat on top and bottom line.

Amazon — Shares of Amazon fell more than 1% in extended trading even after the e-commerce giant reported blowout third-quarter results with a big beat on the top line. Earnings per share came in at $12.37, versus $7.41 per share expected, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue totaled $96.15 billion, compared to $92.7 billion expected.

Facebook — Shares of Facebook gained more than 1% after the social media giant reported third-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations. The company earned $2.71 per share on revenue of $21.47 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the company to report $1.91 in earnings per share and $19.8 billion in revenue. Facebook did report a decrease in users in the U.S. and Canada. The stock had gained 4.9% during Thursday's regular trading.

Apple — Shares of Apple fell more than 4% after the tech giant reported fourth-quarter earnings that slightly exceeded Wall Street expectations, but did not offer investors any guidance for the quarter ending in December. Its iPhone revenue was down over 16% from the same quarter last year and came up short against Wall street expectations.

Starbucks — Shares of Starbucks gained 1% after the coffee chain said its two largest markets, the U.S. and China, are rebounding from the pandemic more quickly than expected. The strength in those key markets helped Starbucks' global same-store sales shrink just 9%. The company also released an outlook for fiscal 2021, projecting a healthier year than expected by analysts.