TikTok and parent company ByteDance have reportedly sued rival app Triller

Social media app TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance are fighting back in a patent infringement case that has been brought by smaller rival Triller in the U.S., according to a report from Bloomberg published late Wednesday.

The companies filed a case in San Francisco federal court Wednesday in response to a patent infringement lawsuit that social video platform Triller filed in July. The patent in question relates to creating music videos synchronized with audio.

Triller told Bloomberg that TikTok and ByteDance had been infringing its patents and using its technology for years. ByteDance reportedly denies this and argues that Triller's allegations have "cast a cloud" over its business.

ByteDance is now requesting a court order that it, its products, and its users don't infringe upon the patent and that none of them are liable for damages or injunctive relief, according to Bloomberg.

TikTok and Triller did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

