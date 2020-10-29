Watch ECB President Christine Lagarde speak after latest policy decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the institution's latest monetary policy decision.

The bank opted to keep its rates and wider monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, but hinted at possible policy action in December.

Analysts have been expecting an increase monetary stimulus before the end of the year, as lockdowns are re-imposed in Germany and France amid rising Covid-19 cases and a deteriorating economic outlook.

