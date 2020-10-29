Why gun sales are surging ahead of the 2020 presidential election: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Josh Lipton breaks down the reasons why gun sales have been surging across the United States ahead of the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. CNBC.com's After Hours team also sits down with Stefanie Miller of FiscalNote Markets and CNBC's Bob Pisani to discuss the different political scenarios facing Wall Street and Main Street.

Here's what else you missed today:

Apple falls as strong iPad and Mac sales fail to make up for iPhone decline

Apple reported fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday that slightly exceeded Wall Street expectations, but the company did not offer investors any guidance for the quarter ending in December. iPhone sales were down more than 20% year-over-year. The lack of fiscal first-quarter 2021 guidance from Apple means that investors and analysts don't get a hint at how Apple is projecting the sales performance of the iPhone 12, which went on sale in October. Apple stock dropped over 4% in extended trading.

Biden and Trump make their final appeals to crucial voters in Florida

WASHINGTON -- In dueling campaign rallies on Thursday, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden did their best to energize and mobilize supporters to vote in key areas of must-win Florida. Biden started the day with a socially distanced drive-rally in Coconut Creek, outside Ft. Lauderdale, and he was scheduled to hold a rally later in the day in Tampa. Trump, meanwhile, began his trip to the Sunshine State in Tampa, with a packed rally for thousands of largely unmasked supporters that looked, for all intents and purposes, like a pre-coronavirus pandemic rally.

Netflix raises prices on standard and premium plans