Yum Brands quarterly revenue rises 8%, fueled by higher Taco Bell demand

Vehicles wait in line at the drive through lane of a Yum! Brands Inc. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Taco Bell restaurant in Lockport, Illinois, U.S.

Yum Brands on Thursday reported that its quarterly revenue rose 8%, fueled by Taco Bell's return to positive same-store sales growth.

Shares of the company rose 1.5% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.01, adjusted, vs. 80 cents expected

Revenue: $1.45 billion vs. $1.42 billion expected

Yum reported third-quarter net income of $283 million, or 92 cents per share, up from $255 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.01 per share, topping the 80 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 8% to $1.45 billion, beating expectations of $1.42 billion.

Read the full earnings report here.