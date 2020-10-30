Covid cases in the U.S. are 'extremely high and quite unacceptable' ahead of the winter, Fauci says

The U.S. is reporting an "extremely high and quite unacceptable" daily number of Covid-19 cases ahead of the winter season when people will be spending more time indoors and threatening to spread the virus even more, White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

The U.S. reported a record-breaking 88,521 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, continuing its upward climb on what's now the pandemic's third peak. Although some have referred to the latest surge in cases as a "third wave," Fauci said the country is still grappling with its original wave of coronavirus infections.

As the outbreak that originally ripped through New York and the Northeast began to decline in the spring, America's Sun Belt states began reporting swelling outbreaks and infections rose again over the summer, Fauci told SiriusXM's "Doctor Radio Reports" in an interview that aired on Friday. The country was never able to report below 20,000 daily Covid-19 cases on average like other parts of the globe, Fauci said.

"We never got out of the real wave. We kind of went up and down within a wave," Fauci said. "When I hear people talk about second and third waves, it really is the original wave that just resurges up, comes down a little, and resurges up again."