Cramer's week ahead: 'One of the most confusing weeks of my career'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday prepared investors for the most consequential week of the year, delivering his outlook for election week and revealing his game plan for a string of quarterly earnings reports.

"I know we all want this election to be over, so steel yourself for a messy, confusing outcome leading to some messy, confusing action in the stock market, where, therefore, opportunities will abound," the "Mad Money" host said.

Wall Street on Friday completed a negative month of trading, the second in a row, ahead of the Nov. 3 election. While a large number of Americans have already cast ballots, experts have advised that a winner of the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden may not be called Tuesday night.

An Electoral College winner may not be declared for days, and Cramer worries the uncertainty could weigh on stocks.

"I am expecting massive confusion. This is going to be a confusing week, actually one of the most confusing weeks of my career," he said. "Unless the results are a blowout on [Tuesday], we might not know who won for days ... and Wall Street hates that kind of uncertainty."

Cramer, however, said it's "too late" to sell stocks after a week of widespread selling that turned out to be the worst week for the S&P 500 since March. The market has presented a "perfect buying opportunity" in Apple, Amazon and Facebook, he said, recommending investors could start a position on Monday and wait until after the election to buy more.

The stock market will likely "react best" to a Trump victory, but dip on a Biden win, given the Democrat's tax proposal, the host said.

"I think you buy a little on Monday when the market no doubt revisits some of today's lows" and then wait to "buy some more on Wednesday if Biden wins, especially if it's close and Trump doesn't concede," Cramer said.

"Then you wait until the unemployment number on Friday to buy a third tranche of stock," he continued. "Worst case, you buy some stocks on Monday, and there's no ball of confusion, and you'll at least have gotten a third of your money into the stock market."

Cramer gave viewers a look at the earnings reports he has circled on his calendar in the week ahead. All projections are based on FactSet estimates: