Dan Niles sees risks in Apple. Here's how he's playing the 5G trade instead

People visit the Ericsson stand during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on June 25, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Hedge-fund manager Dan Niles told CNBC on Friday he's looking to play the growth of 5G by investing in chipmakers and other telecom firms instead of Apple, which just released its first iPhone that is compatible with the next-generation wireless network.

"Apple is not a good value for the growth you're getting," the founding partner of AlphaOne Capital Partners said on "Closing Bell," expressing concerns about the company's significant appreciation in share price without robust revenue growth alongside it.