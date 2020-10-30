General Motors taps Delta's Paul Jacobson to fill CFO job

General Motors said Monday that it is suspending its quarterly dividend and stock buybacks to preserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic.

General Motors has tapped Delta Air Lines CFO Paul Jacobson to replace Dhivya Suryadevara, who unexpectedly left GM for digital payments company Stripe in August, the automaker announced Friday.

Jacobson, 48, has been with Delta since 1997, a span that included the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Delta's 2008 merger with Northwest Airlines, the Great Recession and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. He has been Delta's CFO since 2012 and in April rescinded his retirement, announced in February, as the airline faced the severe financial impact from the virus. His appointment as GM's CFO is effective Dec. 1.

Jacobson is an important hire for GM as it enters into new ventures and continues to restructure its business operations toward all-electric vehicles. He'll also be tasked with assisting the automaker in persuading Wall Street that it's undervalued. Shares of GM have failed to achieve any sustainable growth over the past decade.

At Delta, Jacobson was a key contributor to Delta's strategies and was instrumental in balance-sheet initiatives that resulted in nearly $10 billion in debt reduction. He was named the airline industry's best CFO eight times by Institutional Investor magazine's poll of Wall Street analysts and investors.