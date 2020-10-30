Pandemic 'levels playing field' for European start-up founders on the hunt for funding, Salesforce VC says

LONDON - Venture capitalists in Silicon Valley have turbocharged the growth of companies on their doorstep for decades but the coronavirus pandemic is making these tech investors more global in their outlook, according to Alex Kayyal, who is the head of Salesforce Ventures International.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Kayyal said it doesn't matter where start-ups and VC firms are located in relation to one another now that everyone is pitching for cash remotely. "In many ways, because we're all remote, it levels the playing field," he said on a Zoom call.

Before Covid-19 arrived, European start-up founders would often have to fly to California and visit the VC firms on Sand Hill Road if they wanted to raise a large funding round, as that's where most of the world's venture capital money is located.

Once on the ground, entrepreneurs from the likes of London, Paris, and Berlin would have to try and convince VCs in the Valley that they deserve to be backed ahead of U.S. start-ups, which is far from easy, according to Kayyal. If you were a European founder, you were "always [at] a disadvantage in many ways," he said.

But this has all changed now. Today it makes no difference to a Valley-based investor if "a company is 30-minutes away ... or an eight-hour flight away," Kayyal continued.

While Kayyal is based in London himself, he said Salesforce Ventures has been investing in companies around the world that it hasn't actually met. "It's all through Zoom," he said.