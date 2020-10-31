'I lost everything': In hurricane-ravaged Louisiana, people struggle to rebuild

Tracy Miller, 60, carries an item through floodwater that is left after Hurricane Laura landed along the Texas-Louisiana border in Cameron, Louisiana on August 30, 2020.

Two days after Hurricane Laura barreled through Louisiana in August, Tameka Nelson returned to her beloved daycare facility in Lake Charles to find it in ruins. She fell to her knees and sobbed.

The storm tore part of the roof off. Inside, years worth of toys, crafts and important documents were destroyed. Nothing was salvageable and the building would have to be demolished.

"It was devastating. Everything I've worked for is gone," said Nelson, 40, who's run Nelson Academy daycare for 15 years. "I lost everything."

Nelson managed to find a rental building and spent her savings constructing a new daycare space. But with no state funding and a deadline to get approval to open the space by the year's end, Nelson fears she'll run out of time and money.

Hurricane Zeta lashed the Louisiana coast this week, the fifth named storm to hit the state during a long and exhausting season. The storms have decimated homes, forced widespread evacuations and knocked out power for thousands of people. The working-class city of Lake Charles was hit especially hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in August and October. Thousands of people are still displaced.

During the dangerous global coronavirus pandemic and one of the most brutal hurricane seasons on record, people are trying to restore their homes and businesses — an agonizing process that's become routine for Louisiana residents.

Some have endured weeks of frustrating haggling with bureaucracies to get insurance money and government aid. Others desperately search for help to fix wrecked properties, but encounter long waits for in-demand contactors, some of whom are dealing with damage to their own homes.

"Knowing my community needs me because parents need to go back to work and my workers need their job to pay bills. I'm at a loss," Nelson said. "I pray to push forward."

Amid the turmoil, Louisiana residents recount unpleasant memories of past destruction from major hurricanes like Rita in 2005. They also brace for future storms, which are becoming more frequent and catastrophic with climate change.