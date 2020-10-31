Netflix will keep raising prices with confidence as its value proposition remains superior to cable TV

CEO Of Netflix, Reed Hastings, attends the red carpet during the Netflix presentation party at the Invernadero del Palacio de Cristal de la Arganzuela on April 4, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Juan Naharro Gimenez | Getty Images

Netflix announced Thursday it will raise prices for U.S. customers. Don't be surprised if you're reading the same story next year, and the year after that, and the year after that. The company's decision to raise its standard plan by $1 per month, from $12.99 to $13.99, and its premium plan by $2 per month, from $15.99 to $17.99, is an essential part of Netflix's long-term strategy. It's why Netflix has a market valuation of $218 billion on just $2.8 billion of net income in the last 12 months. Netflix's last price increase was January 2019. The video streamer has largely been able to avoid significant price hikes because it has consistently added subscribers, giving investors a clear growth story. But Wall Street is counting on consistent price increases as customer growth wanes. By that time, investors hope Netflix is an inexpungible staple in people's homes, much like cable TV has been for the last four decades. Early evidence suggests Netflix is on the right track. Monthly churn for Netflix (near 2%) is far below that of other streaming services, such as CBS All Access (soon to be renamed Paramount+) and Starz, according to data from Antenna, a measurement and analytics company that tracks purchase behavior.

The key to increasing prices without significant spikes in cancellations or dissatisfaction is to convince customers they're still getting a superb value. The genius of Netflix over the past two or three years has been a subtle shift away from trying to be HBO and toward being a replacement for the entire cable bundle.

Replacing cable, not HBO