Election 2020 live updates: Biden focuses on Pennsylvania as Trump crisscrosses the country

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the election between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and other key races.
With just two days left before Election Day, more than 92 million Americans have already cast their ballots.
President Donald Trump is crisscrossing the country today from the Midwest to the South in an effort to mobilize support as polls show former Vice President Joe Biden leading in most swing states.
Biden, for his part, is focused on Pennsylvania today, which will be a crucial tipping point. While polls show Biden ahead there, the race remains close.