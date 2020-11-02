Apple announces event for Nov. 10 where new Macs with Apple chips expected

Apple announced on Monday an event for Nov. 10 where it's expected to announce new Macs.

The launch event will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed on Apple's website. The tagline on the invites on Monday was "One More Thing" and Apple says it will take place at its headquarters, Apple Park.

Apple said earlier this year that it planned to release Mac computers with its own Apple-designed chips based on ARM, instead of Intel processors. Apple's iPhones and iPads have long used Apple-designed processors, which the company says helps extend battery life and provide faster performance.