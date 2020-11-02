Apple announces event for Nov. 10 where new Macs with Apple chips expected

Apple announced on Monday an event for Nov. 10 where it's expected to announce new Macs.
The launch event will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed on Apple's website. The tagline on the invites on Monday was "One More Thing" and Apple says it will take place at its headquarters, Apple Park.
Apple said earlier this year that it planned to release Mac computers with its own Apple-designed chips based on ARM, instead of Intel processors. Apple's iPhones and iPads have long used Apple-designed processors, which the company says helps extend battery life and provide faster performance.
Apple could launch a iMac desktop with a new design and laptops using Apple chips, according to a research note from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published earlier this year.
Apple has held launch events in the two past months focusing on new Apple Watch and iPhone 12 models. They've been pre-recorded and streamed online, instead of held in-person at its campus in California, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mac sales have been a highlight for Apple during the pandemic. In the quarter ending in June, Apple reported $9 billion in Mac sales, which was up 28% year-over-year.