'I make no apology': Boris Johnson defends decision to impose a second lockdown in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street wearing a face mask on his way to Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons in London, England, on October 14, 2020.

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his government's decision to impose a second lockdown in England, saying there was "no alternative" but to take further action.

On Saturday, Johnson announced England would go into a one-month lockdown lasting from Nov. 5 until Dec. 2. Under the new restrictions, people will be ordered to stay at home unless it's for essential purposes, including education, medical reasons, or to shop for groceries.

Pubs, bars and restaurants must close except for takeout and delivery. Some industries where working from home isn't possible — like construction and manufacturing — will be allowed to continue operating. The restrictions only apply to England; Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland enforce their own rules.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Johnson said: "The modeling presented by our scientists suggests that without action we could see up to twice as many deaths over the winter as we saw in the first wave. Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level."

The U.K. recently passed 1 million confirmed cases, with deaths rising to 46,807 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It reported a record 26,707 infections on Oct. 21, however the number of deaths is far from where it was during the peak of the outbreak in April.

British lawmakers are set to vote on the fresh lockdown measures on Wednesday. Parliament is widely expected to pass the proposals thanks to support from the opposition Labour Party, which has criticized the government for not acting sooner.