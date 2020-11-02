The creators of Candy Crush are banking on the Crash Bandicoot franchise for their next mobile hit

LONDON — King, the mobile game developer behind the wildly popular Candy Crush franchise, is banking on a new Crash Bandicoot mobile game being its next big success.

The London gaming studio — acquired by Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard in 2015 for $5.9 billion —announced last week that it is planning to launch Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! next spring.

First launched on Sony's original PlayStation in 1996, Crash Bandicoot has become one of the most iconic characters in the gaming world. Over the years, the crazy bandicoot, his sister Coco and the evil Doctor Neo Cortex have featured in multiple games on multiple platforms including the Microsoft Xbox and the Nintendo GameCube.

The upcoming game is what's known as an "endless runner," putting it in the same camp as the likes of Temple Run and Sonic Dash.

King President Humam Sakhnini told CNBC: "I think the world is going to take note when we bring this to market. It's super polished, and a great runner game." He added the game is "going to be a big thing that we're focusing on for the next 12 months."

Sakhnini, who used to play Crash Bandicoot "20 plus" years ago, said that the game will leverage the "iconic" intellectual property from the Crash Bandicoot series, which is owned by Activision Blizzard today. Launching on iOS and Android, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! tasks players with collecting ingredients that can be used to build weapons.

Like Candy Crush, it will be free to play but users will likely be able to pay for certain items and features within the game such as extra lives and power-ups like the famed Aku Aku invincibility mask. It's also likely that the game will feature advertising at some point.