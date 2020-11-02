How to always get the fastest speeds on your iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple's new iPhone 12 family supports 5G networks, but sometimes 5G isn't always as fast as the older 4G LTE network. In some places, like where I live in New Jersey, it's slower than 4G LTE because of the way carriers are upgrading to 5G. While the iPhone 12 can smartly switch between networks to save battery life, sometimes it doesn't always use the fastest network. But your iPhone lets you easily jump back to the older, sometimes faster network. Network speeds matter when you're trying to download big files, stream movies or download lots of music at once. I'll show you how to do that in your guide. I'll also show you how to check your network speed. Then you can decide which network you want to be on. As 5G networks expand across the U.S., you may want to keep checking in to see if it gets faster in your area.

How to switch between 5G and 4G LTE on your iPhone 12

The iPhone 12, by default, will save battery by switching between 5G and 4G LTE as needed. Todd Haselton | CNBC

I'll show you how to switch between 5G and 4G LTE. Then I'll show you how to run a speed test on both networks so you can see which is faster. Keep in mind you'll want to make sure Wi-Fi is off, since we want to test your wireless carrier network not your home Wi-Fi. Open Settings.

Tap Cellular

Choose Cellular Data Options.

Pick "Voice & Data"

Change from 5G auto to LTE. Now you've forced the phone to operate on the older 4G LTE networks. You can also pick "5G On" to force it to run on 5G.

How to see your network speed

Tap go on SpeedTest.net

Next, we want to take a look at which network offers the fastest speed. Is it the 4G LTE network or the 5G network? Again, make sure Wi-Fi is off. Next: Download SpeedTest from the App Store.

Accept the terms.

Now tap "Go." The SpeedTest app will test your upload and download speeds and give you a result at the end. It can vary wildly depending on where you are. Take note of your results. It might be something like 80mpbs down and 40Mbps up, for example.

Now go back and test 5G