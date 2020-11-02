Rock icon Lenny Kravitz 'amazed' that racism is still a pressing issue today

Rock icon Lenny Kravitz told CNBC he is "sad" and "amazed" that racism and inequality remain pressing global issues 30 years after the release of his debut album, "Let Love Rule."

Speaking about the publication of his new memoir of the same name, the Grammy-winning artist and activist whose parents were interracial, said he had watched both them and his grandparents "struggle and fight" for equality and "if they were here today they would not understand where we are, they wouldn't understand it."

"What I find sad is that if you would have asked me 30 years ago if I thought the world would be in a better place than it was when I first wrote my first album ... in speaking about a lot of these issues, I would have told you, 'yes ... it's a slow climb, but we are going there'," he said.

"It just amazes me where we are today. That we slipped into this place," he added.

With the U.S. election imminent, asked what he thinks can be done and how the current U.S. administration has handled the issues, the musician and songwriter who has sold over 50 million records worldwide, told CNBC it is a global problem.

"I don't want to make it an American thing, because this is a global issue between human beings. What can we do? Those of us that know what is right and true need to continue to represent what that is," he said.

Kravitz said he was "very, very proud" of the young people around the world standing up and protesting peacefully.

"I love seeing that because the youth know. These are old ways that are being passed down and taught to the new generation of people," he said.