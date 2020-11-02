Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Wynn, Under Armour, T-Mobile & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Wynn to overweight from equal weight.
  • Stifel upgraded Under Armour to buy from hold.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated D.R. Horton and Lennar as overweight.
  • Barclays upgraded McKesson to overweight from equal weight.
  • Piper Sandler initiated Lemonade as overweight.
  • Credit Suisse initiated T-Mobile as outperform.
  • UBS downgraded Harley-Davidson to neutral from buy.
A worker cleans an escalator on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Joe Buglewicz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: