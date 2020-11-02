Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Europe News

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary blasts government lockdowns as traffic falls 80%

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • "We expect intra-European air travel capacity to remain subdued for the next few years," Ryanair said in a statement.
  • However, the firm believes the crisis "will create opportunities" going forward, such as a growing of its fleet and lower airport costs.
Passenger aircraft, operated by Ryanair Holdings, stand on the tarmac at London Stansted Airport in Stansted, U.K., on May 1, 2020.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — Ryanair said Monday it will operate a "significantly reduced flying scheduled" in the next six months compared to its original expectations as governments across Europe tighten social restrictions.

The budget airline has been hit hard by stay-at-home orders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported on Monday a 78% drop in revenues between April and September in comparison with its performance a year ago. Ryanair also experienced an 80% fall in the number of customers in those six months.

"We expect intra-European air travel capacity to remain subdued for the next few years," Ryanair said in a statement.

However, the firm believes the crisis "will create opportunities" going forward, such as a growing of its fleet and lower airport costs.

Other highlights from the first half of the year:

  • A net loss of 197 million euros, compared to a profit of 1.15 billion euros a year ago.
  • Operating costs fell 67% from a year ago to 1.35 billion euros.
  • Load factor reached 72% versus 96% a year ago.

Shares of Ryanair are down about 19% since the start of the year.

This is a breaking news story and it is being updated.