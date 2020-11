Wall Street and New York Stock Exchange in New York.

The stock market is poised to resume its bull market rally after the election, with nearly 50% upside still left to climb over the long term, JPMorgan said in a note to investors Monday.

The U.S. market just suffered its worst week since March, but the macro positioning of investments is still bullish for stock investors over the long haul, strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.