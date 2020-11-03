Jim Cramer: Gold is flashing signs 'you want to see in a chart'

Investors may have an opportune time to start a position on gold or gold securities as the precious metal could be on an upswing, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday.

After reviewing chart analysis from Carolyn Boroden, a commodities expert and Fibonacci analyst, he suggested that bullion, the SPDR Gold Shares, or GLD, exchange-traded fund and Barrick Gold are ripe for holding.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that gold prices could have a lot more room to run and that certainly fits with the current backdrop that we see in the news," the "Mad Money" host said.

Gold investments can serve investors as insurance against inflation and general economic chaos, Cramer said.

Gold futures have risen about 25% year to date, and the price for the precious metal is down 8% from its peak close in early August. It rose about 17 points to $1,909.70 as of Tuesday afternoon.