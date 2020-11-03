What to expect when Singapore’s top banks report third-quarter earnings this week

A cyclist rides before the city skyline at Marina Bay in Singapore.

SINGAPORE — The top three lenders in Singapore are scheduled to release their third-quarter financial results this week, with analysts expecting further hits to earnings from sustained low interest rates globally and the pandemic-induced economic recession.

The smallest of the trio, United Overseas Bank, will report earnings on Wednesday. The other two banks, DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, will release their report cards on Thursday.

Analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv showed that DBS — Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets — would report the smallest decline in net income, while UOB would experience the biggest fall.

Here are the forecasts for several main financial metrics, according to Refinitiv:

DBS is forecast to report a 28.2% year-on-year fall, while OCBC and UOB are projected to record declines of 31.5% and 49%, respectively. Loan-loss provisions: DBS is expected to set aside an additional 561 million Singapore dollars ($411.2 million) – the largest amount among the trio; while OCBC and UOB are forecast to book 407 million Singapore dollars ($298.3 million) and 537 million Singapore dollars ($393.5 million), respectively.

DBS is expected to set aside an additional 561 million Singapore dollars ($411.2 million) – the largest amount among the trio; while OCBC and UOB are forecast to book 407 million Singapore dollars ($298.3 million) and 537 million Singapore dollars ($393.5 million), respectively. Net interest margin: Lending margins of all three banks are expected to be around 1.5%. That represents further compression for DBS and OCBC, but a slight climb for UOB.

Despite the expected earnings hit, some analysts said the results may show improvements in specific areas. That's because Singapore and several other Asian markets that the banks operate in have reopened much of their economies following earlier lockdowns aimed at containing Covid-19.

Potential bright spots include higher wealth management activity and credit card spending, which could boost the banks' fee income in the third quarter, said analysts.