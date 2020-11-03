Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Constellation Brands, Alphabet, Skechers & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellation Brands to overweight from equal weight.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Skechers to neutral from positive.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage to overweight from equal weight.
  • Cowen upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to outperform from market perform.
  • Citi raised its price target on Alphabet to $2,000 from $1,600.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: